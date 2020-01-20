Ms. Patricia "Pat" Ann Scott (nee Chatman) Jan 20, 2020 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 2 Terry Teamer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ms. Patricia Ann Scott (nee Chatman), affectionately known as "Pat" age 68, of Merrillville, IN, made her transition back to the Lord Monday, January 13, 2020. × We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} × Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}} Visitation Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Memorial services at 11:00 a.m. at SMITH, BIZZELL & WARNER CHAPEL, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ms. Patricia "pat" Ann Scott (nee Chatman) Recommended Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP Which 'Peanuts' character are you? promotion Boost your experience! Join today Print Ads Home PARKWAY MECHANICAL - Ad from 2020-01-15 Jan 15, 2020 Parkway Mechanical Inc 3500 E 83rd Pl Ste B, Merrillville, IN 46410 219-942-6626 Website Restaurant WARSAW INN - Ad from 2020-01-15 Jan 15, 2020 Warsaw Inn 2180 Glenwood Dyer Rd, Lynwood, IL 60411 708-474-1000 Office MAJESTIC STAR CASINO - Ad from 2020-01-16 Jan 16, 2020 Majestic Star Casinos Inc 1 Buffington Harbor Dr, Gary, IN 46406 219-977-7899 Website Car MULLER ACURA OF MERRILLVILLE / BIG MOUTH ADV - Ad from 2020-01-20 56 min ago Muller Acura of Merrillville 3301 W. Lincoln HWY, MERRILLVILLE, IN 46410 866-364-4780 Fitness FRANCISCAN OMNI HEALTH AND FITNESS - SCHERERVILLE - Ad from 2020-01-17 Jan 17, 2020 FRANCISCAN OMNI HEALTH AND FITNESS - SCHERERVILLE 221 SOUTH RT 41, SCHERERVILLE, IN 46375 219-865-6969 Website Other STEINER HOMES - Ad from 2020-01-18 Jan 18, 2020 Steiner Homes LTD Serving, Valparaiso, IN 46383 219-916-3744 Website Other REMAX REALTY WILSON - Ad from 2020-01-19 Jan 19, 2020 REMAX REALTY WILSON 1544 45TH AVE, Munster, IN 46321 219-922-8400 Website Insurance COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE SYSTEM - Ad from 2020-01-19 Jan 19, 2020 COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE SYSTEM 901 MAC ARTHUR BLVD, MUNSTER, IN 46321 219-836-4582 Car MULLER ACURA OF MERRILLVILLE / BIG MOUTH ADV - Ad from 2020-01-18 Jan 18, 2020 Muller Acura of Merrillville 3301 W. Lincoln HWY, MERRILLVILLE, IN 46410 866-364-4780 Other CENTURY 21 AFFILIATED / JUDY FISCHER - Ad from 2020-01-19 Jan 19, 2020 CENTURY 21 AFFILIATED / JUDY FISCHER 2501 E CHICAGO STREET SUITE 1, VALPARAISO, IN 46383 219-508-5700 More Latest Local Offers Cover-Rite Carpet & Design Center Carpet, Hardwood, Laminate, and More! Let the professionals at Cover-Rite Carpets Give you a Free Quote on Flooring! Click here! Lovings Heating & Cooling Inc Did you know that your utilities can be up to 25% higher without proper maintenance? Call Lovings Heating & Cooling Today! CLICK HERE Berey Bros The safety shoe experts at Berey Bros. can help your business set up a safety footwear program. Call us today to learn more 1-888-949-BOOT or Click Here