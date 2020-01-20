{{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ms. Patricia Ann Scott (nee Chatman), affectionately known as "Pat" age 68, of Merrillville, IN, made her transition back to the Lord Monday, January 13, 2020.

Visitation Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Memorial services at 11:00 a.m. at SMITH, BIZZELL & WARNER CHAPEL, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com