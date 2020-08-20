Ms. Sarah Marie (Miss Marie) Ward

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ms. Sarah Marie Ward (Miss Marie)

HAMMOND, IN — Ms. Sarah Marie Ward (Miss Marie), 85, of Hammond, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at home. She was a homemaker and Hammond resident for 69 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Lillian Valerie (Tommy) Tucker, of Little Rock, AR; two sons, Anthony (Mischell) Williams, of Avon, IN, and Vincent (Kathy) Wilson, of Merrillville, IN. She also leaves behind four granddaughters, Stephanie Miller Jones, Clarisse Marie Wilson (caregiver), Torianna and Aerionna Williams; and grandson, Simeon Williams. Also surviving are two sisters, Nancy Young and Muriel Young, and one brother, Marvin Ward (Mettie). Marie also has one great-granddaughter, Jakayla Persley, and two great-grandsons, Nehemiah and Darren Wilson Jr.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at New Zion Temple, 926 Morris St., Hammond, IN. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service, Bishop Brandon Jacobs, officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery in Hammond.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Ward family during their time of loss.