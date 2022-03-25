Muriel A. Matsey

She was born November 3, 1933, in Lake Station, the daughter of John and Bertha (Rothermel) Hamilton. Muriel was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, knitting and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her children: Pamela A. Czarnecki, William Matsey, James (Kathy) Matsey, Richard (Susan) Matsey and Karen Shaw; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William Matsey; her parents and three sisters: Elaine, Josephine and Sylvia.