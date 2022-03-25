Nov. 3, 1933 - March 23, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Muriel A. Matsey (Hamilton), 88, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
She was born November 3, 1933, in Lake Station, the daughter of John and Bertha (Rothermel) Hamilton. Muriel was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, knitting and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her children: Pamela A. Czarnecki, William Matsey, James (Kathy) Matsey, Richard (Susan) Matsey and Karen Shaw; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William Matsey; her parents and three sisters: Elaine, Josephine and Sylvia.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso, Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Memorial Donations may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation or St. Paul Church. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com