Murray Ingram

FISHERS, IN - Murray L. Ingram, age 59, of Fishers, IN formerly of Hammond, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Community Heart & Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis.

Survivors one daughter, Tatiana Ingram; one son, Javon Ingram; one grandson, Terrance; two brothers; two sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 1117 Merrill St. Hammond with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary.

