Nov. 11, 1933 - Jan. 28, 2023

SCHERERVILLE - Musetta L. Yeager, 89, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her three daughters: Belinda (Thomas) Stark, Diana (Stacey Pipes) Tropp, and Tammy (Jeffrey) Hubinger; grandchildren: Robert (Danielle) Carlson, Nicole (Edwardo) Concepcion, Edward (Melissa) Tropp, Ryan (Jackson) Tropp, Anthony (Sydney) Tropp, Fred Brunn, Jr., Danielle (Cole) Peters; great-grandchildren: Payton and Dylan Carlson, Isaac Pagan, Antonio Navarro, Cambree & Layla Tropp, Maximillion Tropp, Trinity Lovato; numerous nieces, nephews, great & great-great nieces and nephews, significant other, Paul Goldsmith. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert Yeager; parents, Ivan and Marjorie Gatlin; brothers: John, Darl, Paul and George Ivan, and sister Iris Tamminga.

Musetta grew up in a family of 12 children. Her entire business career was spent as an officer in the family business at Gatlin Plumbing & Heating, Inc., alongside her parents, brothers, and sisters. She enjoyed traveling, working in her yard, swimming and being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. After retirement she received her pilots license and just enjoyed her retirement. She will be dearly missed by many.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN 46322 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a funeral service at 4:30 p.m. officiated by Pastor Bob Parnell. Burial at Memory Lane Cemetery, Schererville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at http:/psp.orgwanttohelpay-t0-give or the Griffith Historical Society, P.O. Box 678, Griffith, IN 46319.

