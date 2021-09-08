Myong Kim-Guidotti
HIGHLAND, IN - Myong Kim-Guidotti, 68, passed away on September 4, 2021. Although a failing heart took her from this world, her love and legacy will be forever survived through her loved ones.
Myong is survived by her husband Ronald Guidotti; daughter Kathleen Koontz; son Richard Smith; and grandchildren: Arianna, Angelina, Gaige, and Grayson. She was preceded in death by her daughter Christine Smith.
Myong was a beacon of light for everyone she met, and led by the example of God in all of her days. Her life is a testament of courage, resilience, love, and faith. Myong was always a source of undeniable wisdom and inspiration for her family and friends.
After immigrating from South Korea, she taught herself how to speak English and drive on American roads. She raised three strong children on her own, never asking anyone for help. She was a self-made entrepreneur who worked hard for everything she had. Myong never let anyone underestimate her abilities to be the powerful woman that she was. She had a passion for spreading the love of Jesus. After taking foreign language classes and graduating from a missionary program, she traveled to the Middle East to risk her life for her love of God.
She loved playing the piano, traveling, listening to and singing Korean gospel music, knitting, caring for her dog Dolce, and tending to her fruitful garden. She will forever be felt in the warmth of the sun and seen in every source of beauty on this earth.
Services will be held at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland, IN. A wake with visitation will take place Friday, September 10, 2021 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. A funeral service will begin on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. www.fagenmiller.com.