Myong Kim-Guidotti

HIGHLAND, IN - Myong Kim-Guidotti, 68, passed away on September 4, 2021. Although a failing heart took her from this world, her love and legacy will be forever survived through her loved ones.

Myong is survived by her husband Ronald Guidotti; daughter Kathleen Koontz; son Richard Smith; and grandchildren: Arianna, Angelina, Gaige, and Grayson. She was preceded in death by her daughter Christine Smith.

Myong was a beacon of light for everyone she met, and led by the example of God in all of her days. Her life is a testament of courage, resilience, love, and faith. Myong was always a source of undeniable wisdom and inspiration for her family and friends.

After immigrating from South Korea, she taught herself how to speak English and drive on American roads. She raised three strong children on her own, never asking anyone for help. She was a self-made entrepreneur who worked hard for everything she had. Myong never let anyone underestimate her abilities to be the powerful woman that she was. She had a passion for spreading the love of Jesus. After taking foreign language classes and graduating from a missionary program, she traveled to the Middle East to risk her life for her love of God.