March 29, 1950 - Aug. 15, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - On Friday, August 12, 2022, Myra Ruth Schafer (nee Weeks), loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away in Valparaiso, IN at the age of 72. Myra was born in Gadsden, AL, on March 29, 1950. Professionally, she excelled as one of the first female real estate appraisers in the State of Indiana. In her 45-year career, Myra was known as an expert who was as loving and funny as she was ornery. In her later years, Myra flourished as a prolific painter and craft aficionado. As owner of La Beada Loca, Myra fused her artistic passion with her entrepreneurial spirit.

Myra was preceded in death by her father, Joe; her mother, Vera; and her brother, Brian.

She is survived by her husband, Mark; her son, Derek (Keith); and her daughters: April, Tara, and Lauren (Israel); and her sister, Rhonda (John). She was tremendously beloved by her grandchildren: Austin, Korinne, Asher, Elijah, Nicholas, Cali, Theo, and Adrian.

Myra lived by her favorite quote: :Life is a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving to death."

A memorial service for Myra will be Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Shawn Evans officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME 600 W Old Ridge Rd, Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Homes, Hobart Chapel (219) 942-2109 or online condolences can be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com