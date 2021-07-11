 Skip to main content
Myrland Owen "Mo" Bennett

Nov. 8, 1928 - July 4, 2021

COAL CITY, IL - Age 92 of Coal City, IL formerly of Gary, IN, passed away July 4, 2021.

US Army Veteran and double Bronze Star recipient. Mo worked for the EJ&E Railroad, retiring after 40 years.

Father of Mark (Susan) Bennett of Shoals, IN, David Bennett of LaPorte, IN, Julia (Shawn) Waters of Aurora, CO, Jane (the late John) Farley of Coal City and Suzanne (Guy) Richardson of Indianapolis; grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle to many.

Mo was preceded in death by his parents; wife Virginia; grandsons: Marcus and Wesley, and siblings: Elizabeth (Leonard) Fuel, Josephine (Arnie) Maki, LaVeda (Noel) Fuel, Silas (Betty) Bennett, John Bennett and Carlos (Norma) Bennett.

Memorial visitation will be at Reeves Funeral Home in Coal City on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on Thursday. Mo's Memorial Page: www.ReevesFH.com/obituary/Mo-Bennett

Green flameless cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City. (815-634-2125)

