Myrna Burnstein (nee Frost)

MUNSTER, IN/SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Myrna Burnstein (nee Frost), 90 passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021. Beloved wife of late husband, Nate of 67 years, cherished mother of Alan (Sheryl) Burnstein and Pam Weiss (Thomas Hoffman). Adored Nanny of Michael Weiss, Sarah (Len) Ricciardi, Zachary (Brittany) Weiss, and Michelle Burnstein. Great-Grandmother of Mason Ricciardi. Myrna also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends, and her loving poodle, BB.

She was past president of Temple Beth El sisterhood and a lifetime member of Hadassah. She was an avid mahjong player and loved watching the Phoenix Suns play.

After retiring as secretary and treasurer of Indiana Iron and Metal Co., she resided permanently in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Funeral services will be private. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley www.hov.orgonate.