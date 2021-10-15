 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Myrna Burnstein (nee Frost)

Myrna Burnstein (nee Frost)

Myrna Burnstein (nee Frost)

Myrna Burnstein (nee Frost)

MUNSTER, IN/SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Myrna Burnstein (nee Frost), 90 passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021. Beloved wife of late husband, Nate of 67 years, cherished mother of Alan (Sheryl) Burnstein and Pam Weiss (Thomas Hoffman). Adored Nanny of Michael Weiss, Sarah (Len) Ricciardi, Zachary (Brittany) Weiss, and Michelle Burnstein. Great-Grandmother of Mason Ricciardi. Myrna also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends, and her loving poodle, BB.

She was past president of Temple Beth El sisterhood and a lifetime member of Hadassah. She was an avid mahjong player and loved watching the Phoenix Suns play.

After retiring as secretary and treasurer of Indiana Iron and Metal Co., she resided permanently in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Funeral services will be private. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley www.hov.orgonate.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo activity surging at Los Angeles port

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts