CROWN POINT, IN - Myrna Fulton, nee DeYoung, age 78, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Highland, IN, entered the gates of glory on February 20, 2021. Devoted daughter of Jean DeYoung. Loving mother of Tammy Groen, Bill (Kathi) Fulton, and Russ Fulton. Proud grandmother of Nicky (Tim) Dykstra, Katie (Dan) Callan, Heather (Joe) Peterson, Danny (Marissa) Groen, Joe Groen, Britney (Brian) Glemby, Mallory (Josh) Jacobs, Hannah Groen, and Matthew Fulton; great-grandmother of Avery, Ben, Cade, Jett, Wyatt, Macy and Abby. Dear sister of Keith (Karen) DeYoung, Sherrie (John) Parr and John (Dar) Boersma. Aunt of several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Leonard Fulton, her father, William DeYoung and her mother, Petronella DeYoung.

Myrna was retired from Chase Bank of Chicago, IL. She loved tea parties, cooking, scrap-booking and spending as much time with her family as she could.

Open visitation on February 23 from 2:00 – 8:00pm at SMITS FUNERAL HOME - 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Open Funeral Service on Wednesday, February 24 at 10:00am at Smits Funeral Home - 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN with Rev. Bill Sytsma officiating. (The service will be live streamed from our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH). Burial will be at Skyline Memorial Park – Monee, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation through http://fightcf.cff.org//goto/moveformacy. For more information, or to sign an online guestbook, please call 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com