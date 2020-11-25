VALPARAISO, IN — Myron C. Knauff, 101, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born July 14, 1919, in Miami County, IN, to Truman and Clora (Brown) Knauff, graduated from Deedsville High School, and Franklin College, and received an M.S. from Ball State University in Education. Myron served proudly with the U.S. Navy during WW II (1943-1946) in the Aleutian Islands. He also attended classes at UCLA and Purdue University, which allowed him some baseball bragging rights. His Indiana career as a teacher and principal took him from schools in Chili, Marion and Deedsville (41-43), Monroe (46-49), Twelve Mile (49-54), Hebron (54-68), then to Valparaiso as assistant superintendent and elementary principal from 1968-1985. During his five decades as a school administrator he hired scores of young teachers and coaches, many for their first jobs. His personal humility would not allow him to publicly acknowledge the golden touch that he seemed to have in selecting just the right person for the job. Every school in the Valparaiso system remained a beneficiary of his talents for a generation after his departure.