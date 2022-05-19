Myron George Slack, Jr.

June 8, 1936 - May 16, 2022

GRIFFITH, IN - Myron George Slack, Jr. peacefully passed away on May 16, 2022. Born on June 8, 1936 and raised in Whiting, IN, one of his favorite statements was, "You gotta be tough to be an Oiler". He demonstrated that toughness, strength and pride throughout life.

Myron's path was full of adventure. He sailed the sea in the United States Navy, and shortly thereafter, found the love of his life, Saundra (Jacobson) Slack. Together, they established a home away from home in Charleston, SC, sharing countless trips with family and friends for nearly 20 years to the palmetto state.

The University of Michigan Football Team found a diehard fan in Myron. He spent 28 years traveling with loved ones and friends to cheer on the Wolverines. When his years as a season ticket holder ended, he enjoyed watching Turner Classic Movies and shows like Svengoolie, educating those around him about classic films and other historical elements. Myron was an avid reader and loved sharing his books with family and friends.

Above all things, Myron was a family man. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Saundra; daughters: Tracy (Tom) Thegze and Debbie (John) Bachmann; son, Chris Slack; grandchildren: Samantha (Steve) Bass, Nick (Katie) Ferguson, Lauren (Phil) Emmert, and Ben Slack; great-grandchildren: Henley, Lucy, Mason and Cru; and brother David (Kyra) Slack.

There will be a memorial service on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point, IN 46307. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.