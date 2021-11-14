Myrtle Anna Nabors

Nov. 23, 1919 - Nov. 8, 2021

HOMER GLEN - Myrtle A. Nabors, age 101 of Homer Glen, IL, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Myrtle was born November 23, 1919 in Hammond, IN to Albert Venzke and Elizabeth (nee Schultz) Venzke. She attended St. Paul's Lutheran School in Hammond and graduated from Hammond High in 1938.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, William Nabors; her parents; her daughter, Patricia (Jeffery) Reinert; and her five brothers: Elmer Venzke, Howard Venzke, Milton Venzke, Irvin Venzke and Robert Venzke.

Myrtle is survived by her daughter, Betty (Paul) Rausch; her son, Bill (Cheryl) Nabors; five grandchildren: Eric Reinert, Paul Reinert, Anne Westerlund, Jonathon Reinert, Sarah Rausch; ten great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Myrtle was a homemaker with great baking skills-especially her pies. She also worked outside the home for many years, including in the family grocery store and also many years in the deli at Goldblatt's.

She was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hammond and Munster and long-time member of their Ladies Aid Ministry.