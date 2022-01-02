May 9, 1931 - Dec. 28, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Myrtle Bessette, age 90, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Myrtle is survived by her children: Leonard (Linnea) Bessette, Virginia (Lanny) Potter, Cecilia Bessette, Helen Bessette (Shaun Doyle), Margaret (Jose) Hernandez; grandchildren: Peter Bessette, Elizabeth Bessette, Philip (Hillary) Bessette, Joshua (Sherri) Potter, Katherine (Miles) Taylor, James (Ryan) Potter, Kimberly Collins, Jacqueline Collins (Jeremy Myers) and Christiana Richardson; great-grandchildren: Thomas Taylor, Jenna Potter, Abigail Taylor, Katelyn Potter, Grace Taylor, James Potter, Primrose Richardson, Dragan Richardson and Elsie Bessette; sister, Nancy McColly.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Bessette; parents: Clarence and Stella Veach; brothers: Clarence Veach Jr., Robert Veach, Richard Veach and Jon Veach.

Myrtle was a retired Crown Point Community school nurse and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

Services will be private with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATON & RECETION CENTRE, Crown Point, IN.