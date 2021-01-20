Myrtle 'Katherine' Viola Collins (nee Ihme)

Nov. 23, 1925 — Jan. 16, 2021

HOBART, IN — Myrtle "Katherine" Viola Collins (nee Ihme), 95, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family, and listening to her grandchildren play. She was born November 23, 1925, in Napoleon, North Dakota, to the late Adolph H. and Elizabeth (nee Kolles) Ihme. On February 5, 1944, she married the love of her life, the late Edward W. Collins, in Gary, IN. She was a Valparaiso High School custodian retiree. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Katherine is survived by her children: Larry (Lynette) Collins, of Union Mills, Sharon (Jeff) Kaiser, of Portage, Debbie (Rich) Gagna, of Portage, Connie (John) Phipps, of Gary, Dawn (Anthony) Koselke, of Valparaiso, and Kim (Jackie) Cook, of Portage; 110 grandchildren, great- and great-great; two daughters-in-law, Vicki Collins and Bonnie; and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; two sons, Terry, and Rickie Collins; grandson, Christopher Collins; great-granddaughter, Ashley Goodwin; great-grandson, John Stevens; her parents, four brothers and five sisters.