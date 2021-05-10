 Skip to main content
Myrtle Novak

June 16, 1922 - May 5, 2021

Myrtle Novak was a beloved mother, grandmother and GG. She graduated from Hobart High School Class of 1942 and was a member of St Peter Lutheran Church in Portage.

She is proceeded in death by her loving husband, David Novak. Myrtle is survived by, David and Maria Novak (Bethany), Cheryl and Thomas Steinhubel (Kristen, Adam and Nathan), Sherry and David Efford and Scott and Debbie Novak. Also survived by three great-grandchildren: Allison, Ava and Sam Steinhubel; and two grand-dogs, Bentley and Momo.

Myrtle was cherished by her friends and family and loved to bake for the people closest to her. Memorial to celebrate Myrtle's life will be forthcoming

