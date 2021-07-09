 Skip to main content
Myrtle Womack

LOWELL, IN — Myrtle Womack 91, of Lowell, IN, formerly of Dolton, IL and Engelwood, FL, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021. She is survived by her son, Randy (Cathy); grandchildren: David (Jennifer), Tim (Aimee), Jennifer; great grandchildren, David and Katlyn, Timothy, Dylan and Hailey; Preceded in death by her husband, Roy; daughters, Kathy Strait and Karen Kubisak; brother, Robert Anderson.

Myrtle was a retired secretary for Dolton School District #149 after 22 years; after retiring she moved to Florida and worked for Nielson Media Research for 13 years. Myrtle and Roy made many memories with friends and family including lifelong friends, Helga and Ed Zumbhalen.

Visitation, Monday from 5:00-6:00 PM with Funeral Service following at 6PM; all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356. Burial will take place in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of the Calumet or St. Jude Children's Hospital. www.sheetsfuneral.com

