Myrva A. Hobbs

NEW CARLISLE, IN — Myrva A. Hobbs, 87, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Myrva was born on March 3, 1933, in East Chicago, IN, to George and Anne Sevulka.

On January 11, 1951, in Gary, IN, she married James D. Hobbs, who preceded her in death. Surviving Myrva are her children: Nancy Rusnak, of Miller Beach, Susan Williams, of Valparaiso, James (Merle) Hobbs, of New Carlisle, Chuck (Lisa) Hobbs, of La Porte, Laurie (Mark) Pleva, of Michiana Shores, Kathy (Mark Murphy) Hobbs, of South Bend, and Donna Muchesko, who was like family; 11 grandchildren: Jim (Anda) Rusnak of Colorado Springs, CO, Steve Rusnak, of Valparaiso, Amy Perry, of Valparaiso, Erin (Jack) Lively, of Valparaiso, Renee (Ryan) McKinnon, of Valparaiso, Michelle (Jim Shellito) Hobbs, of Michigan City, James (Tracy) Hobbs, of Valparaiso, Jennifer (Tom) Cooper, of Cleveland, OH, Michael (Lindsay) Vaiceliunas, of Colorado Springs, CO, Steven Pleva, of Michiana Shores, and Megan Pleva, of Michigan City; 17 great-grandchildren: Ryan, Alex, Nicholas, Lucas, Micah, Cameron, Natalie, James, Maggie, Landon, Elliott, AJ, Benny, Julianne, Sophia, Michael and Lily; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.