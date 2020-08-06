Myrva A. Hobbs
NEW CARLISLE, IN — Myrva A. Hobbs, 87, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Myrva was born on March 3, 1933, in East Chicago, IN, to George and Anne Sevulka.
On January 11, 1951, in Gary, IN, she married James D. Hobbs, who preceded her in death. Surviving Myrva are her children: Nancy Rusnak, of Miller Beach, Susan Williams, of Valparaiso, James (Merle) Hobbs, of New Carlisle, Chuck (Lisa) Hobbs, of La Porte, Laurie (Mark) Pleva, of Michiana Shores, Kathy (Mark Murphy) Hobbs, of South Bend, and Donna Muchesko, who was like family; 11 grandchildren: Jim (Anda) Rusnak of Colorado Springs, CO, Steve Rusnak, of Valparaiso, Amy Perry, of Valparaiso, Erin (Jack) Lively, of Valparaiso, Renee (Ryan) McKinnon, of Valparaiso, Michelle (Jim Shellito) Hobbs, of Michigan City, James (Tracy) Hobbs, of Valparaiso, Jennifer (Tom) Cooper, of Cleveland, OH, Michael (Lindsay) Vaiceliunas, of Colorado Springs, CO, Steven Pleva, of Michiana Shores, and Megan Pleva, of Michigan City; 17 great-grandchildren: Ryan, Alex, Nicholas, Lucas, Micah, Cameron, Natalie, James, Maggie, Landon, Elliott, AJ, Benny, Julianne, Sophia, Michael and Lily; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Myrva was a homemaker, who enjoyed art. She took classes at the Art Institute while in high school and continued doing oil paintings all her life. Myrva enjoyed spending time with her family, going antiquing and meeting family and friends for lunch. She loved dogs and watching Notre Dame and Chicago Bears football. Myrva was a member and past President of the Ladies Auxiliary at Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN.
A private family celebration has been held. Cremation has taken place with CUTLER FUNERAL HOME and Cremation Center, La Porte.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Jim Hobbs, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350, the Guardians of the Green Mile, PO Box 182, Portage, IN 46368, or Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Condolences may be shared online at www.cutlercares.com.
