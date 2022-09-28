Myrvann "Mimi" Shields

Nov. 30, 1936 - Sep. 26, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Myrvann "Mimi" Shields, age 85, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born on November 30, 1936 in Chicago, IL. She was the child of the late Joseph and Helen Hauptman.

Mimi is survived by her two daughters: Myrvann (John) and Lana (Tim). Mimi loved her family and was thrilled to be called Mimi by her grandchildren: Sean, Melissa (Rob), Trinity (Jessica), Johnnsie (Christina), Timmy (Krista), and Tyler (Brieanne); along with nine great-grandchildren.

Mimi was known for her large heart and one of a kind personality. To know Mimi was to love Mimi. She will be missed by all who had the privilege of meeting her.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 with Father Kevin McCarthy officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mimi's honor may be made to the Salvation Army, 799 Capitol Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46385 or to National Shrine of St. Jude, The Claretians, 205 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606.

