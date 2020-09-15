 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nada Bodrazi

Nada Bodrazi

{{featured_button_text}}
Nada Bodrazi

In Loving Memory of Nada Bodrazic on her 102nd Birthday

To the best mom ever,

You're truly missed, but NEVER forgotten.

Your loving sons, Michael and George

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts