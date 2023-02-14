Nada Jankowski, age 83 of Merrillville passed away peacefully, Friday, February 10, 2023. She was a lifelong member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church and its Ladies Auxiliary.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 3:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. at the CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St, Merrillville, with a Pomen Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. V. Rev. Marko Matic officiating. Funeral Services will be Thursday directly at 10:00 a.m. at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 919 Mississippi St, Merrillville. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information please call Mileva or David at 219-736-5840