MUNSTER, IN - Nada Prodanovich, 86 of Munster, passed away on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. Loving mother of Lidija (Roger) Cole and George (Patricia) Prodanovich. Cherished grandmother 'Baba' of Tyler and Jordan Cole, Riley and Abigail Prodanovich. Caring sister of Stevo (Radmila) Popovic. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mirko Prodanovich.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St. ,Merrillville, IN. Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church.
Nada, known to her family and friends as Baba, was a member of the St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church and the Serbian Sisters Circle. Baba was a homemaker in the true sense of the word. She devoted her life to her family and friends, raising both her children and her grandchildren. If you found yourself at her door, she welcomed you with open arms and saw that you were taken care of. Baba had charm and charisma that made it hard for you not to fall in love with her. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Nada's memory. www.kishfuneralhome.net