Sept. 14, 1940 - Sept. 28, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Nadaline C. Fitzgerald (nee Shiplov), age 82, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Nadaline is survived by her children: Andrew (Lillian) Fitzgerald, Kathleen (Darin) McGee, Thaddeus Fitzgerald; Grandchildren: Daniel and Brian Fitzgerald, Meghan, Taylor, and Jake McGee, Abram, Eli, Amos, and Malin Fitzgerald; brothers Jerry, Butch; and sister, Joyce Gast. Nadaline was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Theodore Fitzgerald; parents: Walter and Dorsey Shiplov; and brother, Peter Shiplov.

Nadaline (Nan) devoted her life to her faith, family and friends. She loved music, cooking, dancing, singing and movies. Though she is at peace now, she will forever be remembered for being the heart of the home. Her spirit will live on in those who knew and loved her.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Geisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 6, 2022 DIRECTLY at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 509 W Division Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46385.

Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery in Hebron, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Nadaline's name to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

