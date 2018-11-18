Nadine L. Thieme (nee Jenkins)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Nadine L. Thieme, 69, of Merrillville, IN, passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018. She is survived by her sister, Sandra B (Jenkins) Marcus and her husband Don C. Marcus of Columbia, TN, originally from Merrillville, IN. She has numerous nieces and nephews in Indiana, Alabama and Louisiana.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN with Rev. Freda Scales officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family Tuesday, November 20, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kuiper Funeral Home.
Nadine was a retired semi-truck driver from Praxair. She was an animal lover, having had dogs and cats and for some years even achieved her dream with her sister Sandy of having horses together. She also had a love for photography and would often photograph her pets.
She was a graduate of Hammond Technical Vocational High School 1967.
Preceded in death by her parents, Leigh and Louise Jenkins and sister, Diane Denton.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nadine's loving memory to the American Heart Association.
