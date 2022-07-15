 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nadine Lynn Flores

HAMMOND - Nadine Lynn Flores, nee Young, age 66, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Loving wife of the late Jesus R. Flores. Beloved mother of Bianca (Andrew) Parkerson, and Earnest "Danny" (Vanessa Larios) Flores. Proud grandma of Drew, Olivia, Daniella, and Leonardo. Dearest sister of Betty Jo (Doug) Gibson, and Dale Young. Kind aunt of several nieces and nephews. Also, her beloved dog and companion, Teddy. Preceded in death by her parents: Earnest and Vertie Young; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Visitation Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service to be held at 7:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Thomas E. Mischler officiating. Private inurnment St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery - Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations c/o The Flores Family, appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300, or we encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com

