July 26, 1934 – Aug. 5, 2021

LAKE STATION, IN – Nadine (Maupin) Ables, age 87 of Lake Station, IN passed away August 5, 2021. Nadine was born in Finley, TN to Curtis and Alta Maupin on July 26, 1934. She graduated from Dyersburg High School.

Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, Homer, one son, John, her parents, Curtis and Alta Maupin, her sister, Juanita Schau, four brothers, Ralph, Lindell, Larry, Ronnie and sister-in-law Ida Mae Maupin. Nadine is survived by her son, Tom (Michelle) Ables, daughter-in-law, Patti Ables; five grandchildren: Art, Erin, Josh, Christopher, Ashley and 11 great-grandchildren; brothers: Gary (Vickie) Maupin, Marvin (Brenda) Maupin; sister-in-law, Sue Maupin and many nieces and nephews.

Nadine was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. She was a devoted Christian who spent her life caring for others. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

No services are planned at this time.