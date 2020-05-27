× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHITING, IN - Nancy A. Gormley (nee Kurella) 62 of Whiting, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at the University of Chicago Medical Center. She is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Stephen E. Gormley; loving mother of David (Tracy) Gormley, Thomas Gormley and the late Stephen Richard Gormley; cherished grandmother of David, Ethan and Ava Gormley; devoted sister of Thomas Kurella, Jeanne (Donald) Pasternak, Margaret (Neal) Tierney, Linda (Lawrence) Okamura, Diane (late Tony) Slusarczyk and Laura (Richard Taylor) Kurella; many dear nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private funeral services will be held, arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Visitations for Nancy will be held on Friday and Saturday at the funeral home. Due to the pandemic, masks are required and temperatures will be taken. With limitations to 25 people in the funeral home at one time, you may reserve a visitation time at (317) 771-6096 or online at thomas.gormley@atcgs.com. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Nancy Gormley was born on May 11, 1958 to the late Albert and Florence (Pramuk) Kurella and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1976 and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and Marketing from Purdue University Calumet, Class of 2003. Nancy joined the University of Chicago in 1998 and has led the Gift Administration Dept. since 2003. During her tenure, she was true leader to her team and spearheaded remarkable internal processes and automation transformation. Nancy was an avid gardener, loved golfing, fashion, music, concerts and traveling with family and friends. Devoted to her family, Nancy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lungevity (a lung cancer support organization) would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400