MERRILLVILLE, IN - Nancy A. Gronowski, 90, of Crown Point/Merrillville, IN passed away surrounded by love on Thursday, January 20, 2022. She was born October 6, 1931. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene R. Gronowski (1995). She is survived by her 4 children: Marcie (Joe) Cunius, Kirk (Kelly) Gronowski, Ellen (Brian) Briggs, David (LeAn) Gronowski; and 5 grandchildren: Nicolaus Fresh, Blake, Nathan, Chase, Nolan Gronowski.

Nancy worked for Thermark Corporation for 24 years, and retired in 1994. She was a loving mother as her children were her life. She will be forever loved and missed by not only her children, but her many friends both near and far. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to: Echo Hospice of Indiana, LLC, 2901 Carlson Dr. Ste 314, Hammond, IN 46323-1100