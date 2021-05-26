Nancy A. Musser (nee Schick)

LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF ERIE, PA — Nancy Musser (nee Schick), 89, of Lansing, Illinois, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 21, 2021. Nancy is survived by he beloved husband, Gerald Musser. Loving mother of Scott (Beth) Musser. Cherished grandmother of Hannah (Dan) Schaub and Marisa Musser and great-grandmother of Warren Schaub. Also surviving is her brother, Bill Schick, of Erie, PA., and many nieces and nephews and their families. Nancy was preceded in death by her loving parents, LaRue and Virginia (nee Crane) Schick; sister, Patricia Allegetto; and two nephews.

Funeral services for Nancy will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois, at 11:00 AM, with Pastor John Holyer officiating. Cremation to follow. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 AM until time of service.

Over the years, Nancy worked at River Oaks Bank as a teller, Carroll's Red Hanger Clothing as a sales assistant where she enjoyed assisting and helping customers. She enjoyed bowling, water aerobics and socializing. Her most favorite thing to do was spending time with granddaughters, but hated confetti! Nancy was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Nancy's name to the Alzheimer's Association. www.schroederlauer.com