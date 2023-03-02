HIGHLAND - Nancy A. Wiening, age 87, of Highland, Indiana passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023. She is survived by her children: Vicki Sanders, Michael (Shelene) Wiening, Kathleen Holt, Amy (Mark) Hamilton; grandchildren: William, Christina, Rachel, Amber, Madison, Mark, Jr., Anthony; six great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Marie Carlson; husband Edward; daughter Rebecca; and grandson Jeremy.

A funeral service will be held on March 3, 2023, at 12:30 P.M. at White Funeral Home, 921 W. Glen Park (45th) Ave. Griffith, IN 46319, with Pastor Rebecca Sundquist officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family Friday, March 3, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Nancy was a devoted member of Highland Christian Church. She will be missed.

