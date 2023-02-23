Aug. 24, 1952 - Feb. 18, 2023
Nancy Alice Winiecki (nee House) born Aug 24, 1952 in Litchfield, IL. She was raised in Riverdale, IL. Nancy passed away February 18, 2023 at 70 years old after a long road of medical setbacks. She has never given up or complained. Nancy is the daughter to the late Arthur and Pearl House. Loving wife to Jim Winiecki mother to Adam (Jeannie) Winiecki and Annie (Paul) Rowley. A proud grandma (KIKI) to Piper and Amelia whom she adored. Daughter-in-law to Nancy Winiecki. Sister-in-law to Jamie (Wayne) Rossiano and John (Dawn) Winiecki and a cherished aunt to Christopher (Jenny) Rossiano, Brandy (Joey) Meins, beloved Nicholas Rossiano, Taylor Winiecki along with many great nieces and nephews. Also survived by many friends.
Visitation Saturday, February 25, 2023 2:00-8:00 p.m. Visitation and Funeral Services Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.) St. John. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Nicholas Rossiano - Fundraising For American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.org) preferred. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com