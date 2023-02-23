Nancy Alice Winiecki (nee House) born Aug 24, 1952 in Litchfield, IL. She was raised in Riverdale, IL. Nancy passed away February 18, 2023 at 70 years old after a long road of medical setbacks. She has never given up or complained. Nancy is the daughter to the late Arthur and Pearl House. Loving wife to Jim Winiecki mother to Adam (Jeannie) Winiecki and Annie (Paul) Rowley. A proud grandma (KIKI) to Piper and Amelia whom she adored. Daughter-in-law to Nancy Winiecki. Sister-in-law to Jamie (Wayne) Rossiano and John (Dawn) Winiecki and a cherished aunt to Christopher (Jenny) Rossiano, Brandy (Joey) Meins, beloved Nicholas Rossiano, Taylor Winiecki along with many great nieces and nephews. Also survived by many friends.