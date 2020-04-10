VALPARAISO, IN - Nancy Ann Conde, 79 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born November 7, 1940 in East Chicago to Samuel and Elizabeth (Brown) Yanta and graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1958. Nancy enjoyed doing arts and crafts, and always stayed busy with a project. She loved shopping, and was fondly referred to as "King Shopper" for her ability to locate shopping centers nearby. Nancy had the gift of making people laugh, and she will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.