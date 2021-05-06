Nancy Ann (Polomchak) Leep

July 15, 1966 - May 2, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN - Nancy Ann Leep (Polomchak), age 54, of Highland, IN passed away May 2, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born July 15, 1966 in Rensselaer, IN. Nancy lived in Demotte, IN and attended Kankakee Valley High School as well as Highland High School. Nancy was married to Fred Leep in Highland in 1983.

Nancy had three children, who, along with her grandsons, were the joy of her life. Nancy was a talented decorator and made good use of her talent working at Homeplace Decorating in Hammond. She loved helping people find just the right look for their home. She loved helping family with home improvement projects and would tackle any job, big or small. Nancy was also a wonderful grandmother, never turning down a chance to spend time with her three grandsons. Nancy was a member of New Life Church in Highland.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Fred Leep; mother, Barbara Kalcic; children: Edgar (Kenny) Leep, Jessica Leep, and Thomas Leep; siblings: Larry Polomchak, Thomas Polomchak, Scott Kalcic, and Joann Svetanoff. She was preceded in death by her brother Andrew Kalcic and father, Richard Polomchak.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 at New Life Church, 3010 Ridge Rd, in Highland, IN at 10:00 a.m., followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m.

