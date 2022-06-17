 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nancy Ann (Uzelac) Silver

Aug. 25, 1944 - June 14, 2022

VALPARAISO - Nancy Ann (Uzelac) Silver, 77 of Valparaiso, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. She was born on August 25, 1944 in Chicago, IL, to Nicholas and Rose (Lulich) Uzelac.

Nancy will be remembered for her many years behind the chair at Images Hair Designs where she was also the proud owner. Later in life, she moved on to a career in real estate. She will be remembered as a successful business woman, a hard worker, and for her generosity to her family and friends.

Nancy is survived by her husband, James Silver; daughters: Laura (Steven) Remijan and Lisa (Scott) Reed; and grandchildren: Nicholas Remijan, Kate Remijan, Samuel Reed, and Sophie Reed.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Nicholas and Rose; and sister, Judith Pavich.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude for the condolences. There will not be a service at this time.

Tags

