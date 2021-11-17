June 25, 1931 - Nov. 5, 2021

DYER, IN - Nancy Belle Simpson, age 90, of Dyer, Indiana, and formerly of Munster, passed away on Friday November 5, 2021, after a long and fulfilling life surrounded by family and friends.

Nancy was born on June 25, 1931, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to her parents Charles A. and Claudia Brown. She graduated from Wilkinsburg High School and The William Morris Business School, and in 1951, married Charles W. (Chuck) Simpson who was her partner in life for 66 years until his passing in 2017.

As newlyweds, Nancy and Chuck lived in New Jersey for one year while he was stationed in the Merchant Marines, and then moved to Munster in 1952 where they ultimately settled, raised their growing family, and were active members in the community for more than 60 years.

Nancy, with Chuck, was a founding member of Ridge United Methodist Church and enjoyed many volunteer positions at the church until only a few years ago. She and Chuck enjoyed traveling, square dancing with the Buttons and Bows Club, and she was an avid bridge player. She also took great joy in her garden and played an active role in her grandchildren and great-grand children's lives.