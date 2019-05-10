Nancy Bragiel Ruzycki
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY SISTER, NANCY BRAGIEL RUZYCKI ON HER 2ND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 7/5/1947-5/10/2017 Love Brother, Jim
Nancy Bragiel Ruzycki
