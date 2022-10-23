Nancy Briggs (nee Finch)

May 13, 1926 – Oct. 18, 2022

CAPE CORAL, FL/CROWN POINT, IN - Nancy Briggs, age 96, of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2022 in Cape Coral with family by her side.

Born May 13, 1926 in Gary, IN to parents Lloyd and Lillian Finch, Nancy is survived by sons: Tim (Nancy) Briggs of Crown Point, IN and Robert (Denise) Briggs of St Joseph, MI; and daughter Alice Briggs of Cape Coral, FL; grandchildren: Molly, Sarah, Amelia, Steven, Emily and Andrew; great-grandchildren: Ashley, Malcolm and Vivian and faithful feline Bootsie. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steven; and sister Betty Taylor.

Nancy graduated from Lew Wallace High School in Gary and attended Purdue University where she starred in student theatrical productions. After college, she was employed by the Gary Post-Tribune in advertising. In 1951 Nancy married the love of her life Steven Briggs, co-owner of Lake Mortgage Co. and Briggs Insurance Agency. For 35 years they resided in Crown Point on their 50 acre farm originally owned by Steve's parents. There they raised three children, many dogs, cats and horses.

After raising children, Nancy ran her successful needlework and quilt business, Nancy's Needlework, in the historic Lake Court House in Crown Point. She was a member of Tri Kappa, Pi Betta Phi, and P.E.O. for many years. In 1986 Nancy and Steve retired to their Cape Coral home on the water where they enjoyed sailing, golf, attending church, and many fun visits from their children and grandchildren. Nancy also pursued a lifelong love of art, becoming a talented watercolor artist.

A cancer survivor herself, Nancy lost her beloved Steve to cancer in 2006. Following Steve's passing, Nancy's daughter Alice came to live with her forming a great team for many years, with Alice becoming her loving caregiver. A true inspiration to family and friends, including recently riding out Hurricane Ian, Nancy never lost her sweet smile and joyful sense of humor.

The family will have a private celebration when Nancy's ashes will be placed next to Steve's in the Memorial Garden of Faith Presbyterian Church in Cape Coral. Memorial contributions suggested to Lake Court House Foundation, PO Box 556, Crown Point, IN 46308, or Faith Presbyterian Church, 4544 Coronado Pkwy Cape Coral, FL 33904.