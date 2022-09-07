Nancy Dering

VALPARAISO, IN - Our beloved friend, Nancy Rodgers Dering, formerly of Gary and Ogden Dunes, IN, passed away on July 30, 2022. She died peacefully of natural causes at the age of 81.

Nancy resided in Valparaiso, IN, at Rittenhouse Village. Nancy attended Horace Mann High School loving her theater groups, Drama Clubs and Student Council. She went to college in Missouri, then married Tom Dering and settled in Ogden Dunes. They both loved being in their house near Lake Michigan. They had a long and happy marriage. During those years Nancy worked for U.S. Steel and completed a long and successful secretarial career.

Nancy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas E. Dering; her parents: Joseph and Evelyn Rodgers, in-laws: Richard R. and Mariellen Dering. Nancy is survived by her nephew, Brian (Kathleen) Dering and her lifelong friends. In her later years, after Tom passed away, she tapped her creative potential by renting a booth in an antique mall and began buying and selling small antiques. She also loved cats and was a generous supporter of the local Cat Society. She was an avid reader and a great letter writer corresponding with several long-time friends for over 60 years by snail mail. Our dear friend will certainly be missed. Godspeed Nancy... we all love you.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Inurnment at Chesterton Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com