Nov. 24, 1949 - Aug. 6, 2022

VALPARAISO - Nancy Diane Fortunak (nee Butor), age 72, of Valparaiso, IN, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, August 6, 2022, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Nancy is best remembered for her unwavering love and commitment to her family; her appreciation of the National Parks; her insatiable desire to learn through books and online courses; her insistence on capturing family moments and God's beauty in creation through photography; and her ability to embrace and reflect on every moment, seeing each day as a gift.

Nancy was born November 24, 1949 in East Chicago to Bruno and Dorothy Butor. She graduated from Gary Edison High School in 1967 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in teaching from Ball State University and a master's degree in education from Valparaiso University. Nancy was a kindergarten and second grade teacher at John Simatovich Elementary in Valparaiso for nearly 30 years, impacting the lives of over 1,000 students.

Nancy will be greatly missed by her best friend and husband, Andrew Fortunak; her children: David Fortunak, Laurie (Trent) Nichols; her grandchildren: Gemma Fortunak, Ellie Nichols, Silas Nichols; and siblings: Dan (Lori) Butor and Frank Butor.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Eloise.

Nancy was truly a child of God, who reflected the love of Jesus in every way. If we were to tell of all that God did through her, the world could not contain it all. She loved her family to the end and held closely the words of Psalm 46:10: "Be still, and know that I am God."

Her curiosity of heaven, even into her final days on earth was inspiring. This is not the end. This is not at all the end. This is only the moment before the better holiday begins.

A Private Family Memorial Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Arrangements entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN.

To leave a condolence for the family go to www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.