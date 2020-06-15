Nancy E. Hankosky (nee Myers)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Nancy E. Hankosky, age 73, passed away on June 12, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on August 11, 1946 in Chicago, IL to the late Claude and Mary Jane (Cartwright) Myers. She was a former resident of Oak Forest, IL.

Nancy was a retired gemalogist. She was a member of St. Damian Catholic Church in Oak Forest, IL.

She is survived by children: Julie (Tony) Carpenter, Christine Vega, and John Hankosky; grandchildren, David, Dominic, Jessica, Jacob, Anthony, Raymond, Samuel; five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Hankosky; daughter, Mary Lou Strempel; sister, Barbara Jean Huddleston; brother, Jack Myers.

Meet with the family on Thursday June 18, 2020 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell Street. Memorial service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Pastor Shawn Evans officiating. Cremation. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing is recommended. Arrangements by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc. (219)-462-3125.