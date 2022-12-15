Nancy E. (nee Brooks) Wahlen

MUNSTER - Nancy E. Wahlen (nee Brooks), 60, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. I've been struggling for days to come up with words to summarize her life and her impact on us, and nothing does her justice – my words are inadequate. So, I'll leave it at this: If you knew Nancy, you have the gift of your memories of her to sustain you and nourish your soul. If you didn't know her, I'm sorry you missed out - your life would have been richer had Nancy been a part of it. Nancy was the daughter of the late Thomas J. Brooks and the late Jeanne E. Brooks (nee Hancock). Nancy was the youngest of seven children.