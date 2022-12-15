Nancy E. (nee Brooks) Wahlen

MUNSTER - Nancy E. Wahlen (nee Brooks), 60, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. I've been struggling for days to come up with words to summarize her life and her impact on us, and nothing does her justice – my words are inadequate. So, I'll leave it at this: If you knew Nancy, you have the gift of your memories of her to sustain you and nourish your soul. If you didn't know her, I'm sorry you missed out - your life would have been richer had Nancy been a part of it. Nancy was the daughter of the late Thomas J. Brooks and the late Jeanne E. Brooks (nee Hancock). Nancy was the youngest of seven children.
She is survived by her husband of 33 wonderful years, Daniel, her daughter Sarah, and her son Jacob.
She is also survived by brothers Thomas Brooks (Pamela) and Joseph Brooks (Lisa), and sisters Susan Brooks (Laura), Caroline Brooks, Catherine Melia (James), and Margaret Van Vlymen (Drew). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as her faithful canine companion, Gus.
Visitation will be at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster IN on Sunday Dec. 18, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 p.m., with a brief service afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to:
Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health (chhamh.org).