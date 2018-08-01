VALPARAISO, IN - Nancy E. Walleske, 66 of Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the University of Chicago Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. She was born September 5, 1951 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Joseph Eugene and Betty (Thompson) Sanders. Nancy graduated with a master's in theology from the University of Notre Dame. Nancy was a business owner of Northwestern Abstracting for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a part of the Oasis Club. Nancy was a long time member of the Franciscan Order at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
She leaves behind, surviving spouse, Larry Walleske of Valparaiso; her daughters: Denise (Pete) Georgopoulos of DeMotte, Candice Al Wahidi of South Bend, and Kimberly (Diego) Alvarez of Schererville, Indiana; her grandchildren: Theodore, Gabriella, Jennah, and Cooper; her sister-in-law Vicki Sanders of Griffith, and her beloved dog Jasper. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Darrell E. Sanders.
Funeral Mass will be Friday, August 3rd, 2018 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd. Rev. Douglas Mayer will be the celebrant. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN. Visitation will take place on Friday, at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. You may send flowers to St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso, Indiana or those wishing to make memorial donations in Nancy's name may do so to Lakeshore Paws, 4611 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, Indiana 46383. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.