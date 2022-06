Nancy Echterling

HIGHLAND - Nancy Echterling passed peacefully on June 9, 2022. Nancy is survived by her children: Matthew (Valerie) VanSenus and Carolyn (Rick) Fehring; nana of Matthew, Thomas, Sarah, Jacob and Zachary; dearest friend, Becky Goheen.

She was preceded in death by her son, Mark; sister, Jana and her parents.

A private celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date. Please visit the website of Burns-Kish Funeral Home for additional information. www.burnskish.com