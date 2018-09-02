WHITING, IN - Nancy G. Baranowski (nee Timm) 79 of Whiting, passed away Friday, August 24, 2018 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Baranowski who passed away June 19, 1994; loving mother of Sue (Willy) Wajvoda, Barbara Clark and JoAnne Baranowski; cherished grandmother of Matt, Damon, Hunter, Skylar, Becky and Tim (Rachel); adoring great grandma of Brielle, Levi and Owen; many dear nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 2:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th Street, Whiting. Friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home from 12 noon to time of services.
Nancy Baranowski was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 20, 1939 to Heldur and Thelma (Alexson) Timm and was a resident of Whiting for the past 53 years. She was a former employee of the Whiting Community Center and was a member of the Swedish Svithiod Lodge of Chicago. She was an avid BINGO player and loved her feline companions. Devoted to her family, Nancy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting 'Gimme Shelter' (for pets) would be appreciated.
