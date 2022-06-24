VALPARAISO - Nancy G. Collins, 79 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was born on March 20, 1943 in Gary, IN to the late George and Dorothy (Buczek) Vidmich. Nancy worked in jewelry sales for over 20 years, working at various stores such as Armstrong, Ultra, Engstrom, and Ameripawn. She was an avid bingo player, enjoyed trips to the casinos, and spending time with friends at the American Legion Post 94 Valparaiso. Most of all, Nancy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.