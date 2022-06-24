Nancy G. Collins
March 20, 1943 - June 22, 2022
VALPARAISO - Nancy G. Collins, 79 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was born on March 20, 1943 in Gary, IN to the late George and Dorothy (Buczek) Vidmich. Nancy worked in jewelry sales for over 20 years, working at various stores such as Armstrong, Ultra, Engstrom, and Ameripawn. She was an avid bingo player, enjoyed trips to the casinos, and spending time with friends at the American Legion Post 94 Valparaiso. Most of all, Nancy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
On March 20, 1982, Nancy married William "Bud" Collins who preceded her in death on April 21, 2022.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Michael) Rogers; grandchildren: Kayla (Andrew) Russell and Jordan Hile; and great-grandchildren: Zane Hile and Asher Russell.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, July 1, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Graveside Service to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso.