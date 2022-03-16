DEMOTTE, IN - Nancy H. Knezevich (nee Ladowski), age 86, late of Demotte and formerly of Lansing and South Chicago Vet's Park, passed away March 11, 2022. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Robert (Susan), and the late John Knezevich. Devoted grandmother: of Melody (Brian) Nieckula, Rhiannon (Dominic Torres) Knezevich, Nicole Blondeel, Benjamin Blondeel and John Knezevich. Dearest sister: of Patricia (late Stanley Jr.) Wheeler, Evelyn (Tony) Estrada and the late Lillian (Gene) Dobrzeniecki. Also survived by numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Valentine (nee Palasik) Ladowski.