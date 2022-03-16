DEMOTTE, IN - Nancy H. Knezevich (nee Ladowski), age 86, late of Demotte and formerly of Lansing and South Chicago Vet's Park, passed away March 11, 2022. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Robert (Susan), and the late John Knezevich. Devoted grandmother: of Melody (Brian) Nieckula, Rhiannon (Dominic Torres) Knezevich, Nicole Blondeel, Benjamin Blondeel and John Knezevich. Dearest sister: of Patricia (late Stanley Jr.) Wheeler, Evelyn (Tony) Estrada and the late Lillian (Gene) Dobrzeniecki. Also survived by numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Valentine (nee Palasik) Ladowski.
Visitation Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 12:00 pm until time of prayer service at 4:00 pm at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORY, 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd Ave., across from the Cedar Lake Library). Cemetery private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St, Valparaiso, IN 46383 (www.vnanwi.org) in Nancy's name would be preferred. 219-374-9300 www.elmwoodchapel.com