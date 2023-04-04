June 2, 1942 - March 31, 2023

VALPARAISO - Nancy J. Heimberg, 80 of Valparaiso passed away Friday, March 31, 2023. She was born June 2, 1942 in Michigan City, IN to John and Dorothea (Manthey) Reetz. Nancy served as the Center Township Assessor from 1986-1999. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed family trips to Ludington, MI.

Nancy married the love of her life, Keith Heimberg who preceded her in death on March 21, 2023. She is survived by their children, Susan (James) Tapocsi of Wheeler, Cindra (James) McClanahan of Valparaiso, and Robert (Lynnett) Heimberg of Kouts; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a niece, Julie (Mike) Smith. Nancy was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Mikey Tapocsi; and sister, Susan Brainerd.

In accordance with Nancy's wishes, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.