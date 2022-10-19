 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nancy J. Starkey

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, IN - Nancy J. Starkey, age 72 of passed away October 17, 2022.

She graduated from Andrean High School, Class of 1968, and received her bachelor's degree from Indiana University and her master's in elementary education from Purdue University Calumet. Nancy taught for 35 years at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and in the Merrillville School System. She was an avid I.U. fan, and above all loved watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports, music, and other activities and performances.

Nancy was an active member of the community, volunteering her time at Meals on Wheels and Chicagoland Christian Village.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joe Starkey; parents: Gerald and Marie Ehrsam. Nancy is survived by her husband, Joe Starkey; son, Luke (Christine) Starkey; daughter-in-law, Kelsey Starkey; grandchildren: Kylie, Lyla, Joe Starkey; siblings: Michael (Kathy) Ehrsam, Sue (Marty) Leahy, Carol (Tim) Dobis; and numerous extended family and in-laws. Memorial visitation Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E 109th Ave, Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crown Point Christian Village, Meals on Wheels, or St. Jude's Children Research. www.burnsfuneral.com

