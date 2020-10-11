CROWN POINT, IN - Nancy Jane Taylor, age 70, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Nancy is survived by her daughters: Tracy (Scott) Babjak and Natalie (Eric) Ziolkowski; grandchildren: Ava, Braden, Ethan, and Grayson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Taylor; parents: Mary Korth and Banard Gudgel; sister, Patsy Montgomery; and brother, Bobby Gudgel.

Nancy was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ. She was the Office Manager with a physicians group at St. Anthony's for over 30 years. Nancy always looked forward to her yearly family reunion, but her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren and watching their sporting events.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Nancy's name may be made to the Crown Point Community Foundation. Visit Nancy's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.