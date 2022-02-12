Nancy Jean Strouse (LaBuda)

May 10, 1950 - Feb. 7, 2022

MEDARYVILLE, IN - Nancy Jean (LaBuda) Strouse, 71, of Medaryville, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at the Rensselaer Care Center with her husband by her side. Nancy was born on May 10, 1950 to Norbert and Rose (Shideler) LaBuda in Hammond, IN.

Nancy attended Highland Schools and on June 14,1969 she married Dwayne Strouse in Hessville, IN. Nancy and Dwayne lived in Crown Point many years and raised two boys, James and Dwayne. She was a stay at home mom, except for several years where she worked managing gas stations for an Illinois fuel supplier.

Nancy loved being outdoors, especially in the woods helping Dwayne cut down trees for their wood furnace. She also enjoyed knitting, and made baby blankets for unwed mothers. Nancy loved decorating for holidays and was the hostess of many neighborhood picnics. She loved animals and through the years was pet momma to many dogs and cats.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dwayne; two sons: James D. Strouse, and Dwayne A. (Kathy) Strouse. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Kamren (Monica) Strouse, Tyler (Sarah) Strouse, Caysen Yount, Maxwell (Hanah) Strouse, Rebecca Strouse, Zachary Smiley, and Jaxon Smiley; and two great grandchildren. Other survivors include brother, Norbert "Butch" LaBuda Jr.,; and sisters: Mary (Scott) Bernicku, Barbara "Booboo" LaBuda, Ellen Prange; one brother-in-law, Donald Doeping; and sister-in-law, Veralyn Shoppa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Ruth Ann, and Daniel Landers.

The family has chosen to celebrate Nancy's life by holding a neighborhood picnic in her honor this summer. The date of the picnic will be announced at a later time.

Memorial donations in Nancy's honor may be made to the Pulaski Animal Center in Winamac, www.pulaskianimalcenter.com/donate.

STEINKE FUNERAL HOME of Rensselaer has been entrusted with arrangements. www.steinkefuneralhome.com